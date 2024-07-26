CRA International (CRAI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.57. CRA International had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.67 million. On average, analysts expect CRA International to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CRA International alerts:

CRA International Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ CRAI traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $180.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,280. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.55, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. CRA International has a 52-week low of $81.29 and a 52-week high of $187.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.45.

CRA International Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at CRA International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

In other CRA International news, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,356,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,532.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel K. Mahoney sold 1,000 shares of CRA International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.01, for a total transaction of $174,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,624 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul A. Maleh sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,356,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,712 shares in the company, valued at $30,151,532.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,940,610 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CRAI. StockNews.com lowered shares of CRA International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $186.00 price target on shares of CRA International in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRAI

CRA International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRA International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services worldwide. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.