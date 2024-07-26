Craig Hallum Boosts First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Price Target to $45.00

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Craig Hallum’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

First Internet Bancorp stock traded up $3.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,415. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.11 and a 12-month high of $39.22. The company has a market capitalization of $339.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.62.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. The firm had revenue of $81.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.55 million. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 5.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 149.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 216,712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 263.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 70,725 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 97,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 35,140 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and municipal banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, commercial deposit, savings, money market, and Banking-as-a-Service brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

