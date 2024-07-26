Craig Hallum Boosts SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $230.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SPSC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC traded up $6.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $212.43. 65,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,955. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.08 and a beta of 0.85. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $151.96 and a 12-month high of $218.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $191.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.90.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $149.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.50 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 12.23%. As a group, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total transaction of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,422,377 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in SPS Commerce by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in SPS Commerce by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

