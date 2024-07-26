CreativeOne Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 13,140 Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 13,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTO. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $22,154,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,382,000. Financial Designs Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $6,943,000. Brio Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 868,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,018,000 after purchasing an additional 147,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,413,000.

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $46.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,305. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $47.47.

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

