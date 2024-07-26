CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.47. The company had a trading volume of 906,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,248,124. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $97.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day moving average is $85.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.77.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

