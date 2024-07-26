CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 63.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,208 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $140,472,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $83,070,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $46,432,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,921,955 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,853,151,000 after acquiring an additional 345,754 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth $46,342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DGX traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $146.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,822. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.89. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $119.59 and a 12-month high of $150.59.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.04. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $246,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

