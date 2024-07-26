CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 139.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,538 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,624 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,193,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,476,558 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $9,886,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,792 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 22,145.7% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,112,287 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $104,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,287 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,164,369 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $296,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,125 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,219,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,333,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,148 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Stock Up 1.0 %

TJX stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.38. 1,432,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,264. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.27 and a twelve month high of $115.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $127.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.88.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $113.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.67.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

