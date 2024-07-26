CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 1,013 Shares of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.08% of IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QAI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its holdings in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 107,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 23,859 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 89,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 119,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after buying an additional 6,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,325,000.

IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

QAI stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,653. IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $29.48 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company has a market capitalization of $565.26 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $30.67.

About IndexIQ ETF Trust – IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

