CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 239 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,443 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 239 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 276.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 262.2% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,551. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $53.32 and a 12 month high of $70.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.50.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

