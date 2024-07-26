CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys 7,705 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 59.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,705 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,216 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 58,621,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,865,000 after acquiring an additional 270,565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,443,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,333,739,000 after buying an additional 936,321 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,834,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,008,000 after buying an additional 1,679,610 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.92. 6,578,655 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

