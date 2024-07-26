CreativeOne Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 14,355 Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Affirm by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,823,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,901 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,759,000 after buying an additional 218,720 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,732,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,969,000 after buying an additional 749,368 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,622,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,895,000 after buying an additional 153,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,347,000 after buying an additional 72,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Affirm

In other Affirm news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total value of $277,259.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,591.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of AFRM stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,441,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,288,961. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a 200 day moving average of $34.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 3.45. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.67 and a 1-year high of $52.48.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 32.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AFRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities started coverage on Affirm in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.66.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

