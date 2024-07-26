CreativeOne Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,071,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 546,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,735,000 after acquiring an additional 224,055 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 756,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,050,000 after acquiring an additional 156,415 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 615,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,238,000 after acquiring an additional 153,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unionview LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $7,457,000.

NYSEARCA JAVA traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.44. The stock had a trading volume of 67,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $62.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.26.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

