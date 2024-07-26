CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 43.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPXL. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X alerts:

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

Shares of SPXL traded up $4.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.54. 2,837,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,754,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.20. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $67.60 and a 52-week high of $162.49.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.