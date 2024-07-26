CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,650,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,072,000 after purchasing an additional 268,303 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,616,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,771,000 after acquiring an additional 558,711 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,242,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,644,000 after acquiring an additional 59,428 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,737,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,008,000 after acquiring an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,115,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,834 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Value alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Trading Up 1.6 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.96. 175,327 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,077. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.97. The company has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $80.68.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.389 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Value’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.