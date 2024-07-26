CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $1.57 Million Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 107.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,293 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.82, for a total value of $524,431.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,261. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

NYSE:KMB traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $141.98. The stock had a trading volume of 845,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,158,618. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average is $130.05. The company has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 223.55% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

