CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,223,000. Ossiam raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 7,547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after buying an additional 243,553 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 36.4% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 31,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 46.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. Argus raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

Shares of Toll Brothers stock traded up $6.85 on Friday, hitting $139.50. 1,154,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,290. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 4.59.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 6.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 16,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.74, for a total value of $1,922,875.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,295.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total transaction of $463,723.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,170 shares of company stock worth $2,407,335 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.