CreativeOne Wealth LLC Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JIRE. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.43. The company had a trading volume of 46,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,166. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $65.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

