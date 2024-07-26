CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases 1,238 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 261.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,807,000 after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $806.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,635. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.85, for a total transaction of $5,294,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 891,232 shares in the company, valued at $589,861,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,709 shares of company stock valued at $75,968,818. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of MPWR traded up $30.27 on Friday, reaching $820.17. 283,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 519,457. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $802.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $717.90. The stock has a market cap of $39.93 billion, a PE ratio of 94.15, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.11. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $392.10 and a 52-week high of $891.67.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $457.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.76 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems Profile



Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

