CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

IWN stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.73. The stock had a trading volume of 855,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,665. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $171.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

