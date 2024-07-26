CreativeOne Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 498.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,457 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,706 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $126,293,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,708,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 888.5% during the 4th quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 419,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,192,000 after acquiring an additional 376,863 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,046,000. Finally, Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 838,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,385,000 after acquiring an additional 227,461 shares in the last quarter.

AVUS stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.04. 116,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,116. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $69.57 and a twelve month high of $94.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.33.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

