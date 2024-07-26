CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLDR. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $31,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $33,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total value of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock traded up $8.71 on Friday, reaching $167.44. 1,067,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,608,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $150.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.72. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 2.04. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.24 and a 1-year high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.