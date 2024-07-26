CreativeOne Wealth LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 32,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PMAR. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 2,001.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 945,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,795,000 after buying an additional 900,285 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 225.7% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 819,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,180,000 after purchasing an additional 568,138 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 146.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 603,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,200,000 after purchasing an additional 358,047 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 272.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 232,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 169,835 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $3,584,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of BATS PMAR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $37.77. The company had a trading volume of 27,080 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The firm has a market cap of $733.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.