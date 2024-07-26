Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 670.4% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TSM. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TSM traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,066,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,788,036. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $84.01 and a 1-year high of $193.47. The stock has a market cap of $833.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.49.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.85% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4865 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

