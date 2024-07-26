Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 134 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Posted by on Jul 26th, 2024

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSAFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Public Storage

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.4 %

PSA traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.02. 42,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $314.93.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.