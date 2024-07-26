Crewe Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 134 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 5,450.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

Insider Activity at Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kristy Pipes purchased 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, with a total value of $599,485.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Trading Up 1.4 %

PSA traded up $4.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.02. 42,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $286.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.60. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.65. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.18 and a 1 year high of $314.93.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

