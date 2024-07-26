Crewe Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 233.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 40.0% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 70 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,177,544.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 27,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $618.58, for a total value of $17,167,450.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares in the company, valued at $66,177,544.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.90, for a total transaction of $722,213.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,658,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,363 shares of company stock valued at $49,361,263. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock traded up $12.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $550.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,765. The company has a market capitalization of $84.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $589.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $565.01. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.51 and a 12 month high of $629.38.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.03 by ($0.03). Synopsys had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $672.00 to $687.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Synopsys from $645.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.18.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

