Crewe Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,924 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.51. The company had a trading volume of 11,731,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,466,100. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $95.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.23.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.81.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

