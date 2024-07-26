Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,489 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,749,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,229 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after buying an additional 48,850,448 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Prologis by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,670,621,000 after acquiring an additional 365,904 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,325,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,642,997,000 after acquiring an additional 123,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,519,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,268,992,000 after acquiring an additional 175,276 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD traded down $2.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,402,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,759,669. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.09. The company has a market capitalization of $111.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.64 and a 1 year high of $137.52.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PLD shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Prologis from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.