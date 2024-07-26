Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,549 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 193,805,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,327,636,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466,596 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,784.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,895,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,071 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,542,000. Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 285.6% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,447,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,191,000 after buying an additional 2,553,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 15.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 14,571,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,284,000 after buying an additional 1,980,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.32.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,749,632.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $57,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,467,179 shares of company stock valued at $242,726,313 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PLTR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,372,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,071,363. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.83. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.02, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $29.83.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. Analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

