Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,134 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $198,916,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,534,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710,343 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 97.6% during the first quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 4,600,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272,245 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3,010.0% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,538,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,034 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 42.2% during the first quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 4,901,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,790,000 after buying an additional 1,455,171 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBD stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.99. 31,959,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,039,424. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.60.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WBD. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie lowered Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

