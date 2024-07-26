Crewe Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 84 Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $565.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ulta Beauty from $438.00 to $412.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.61.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $368.78. 195,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,430. The company’s 50 day moving average is $388.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.16. The company has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.96 and a 1 year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 58.06% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

