Crewe Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 37,733.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.54. 458,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,100,454. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. The company has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $36.68.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

