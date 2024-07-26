Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $109,000 in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 420 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 237 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,375 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,248 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autodesk Price Performance

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $242.23. 1,679,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,228. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.13. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com lowered Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Autodesk from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,857,283.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total value of $139,331.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,016 shares in the company, valued at $7,857,283.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $9,401,282 over the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

