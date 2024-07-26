Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $168,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1,111.1% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Cummins by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.18.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout acquired 282 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares in the company, valued at $359,808.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $283.17. 580,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,929,353. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.80 and a 1 year high of $304.24.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $1.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 49.19%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

