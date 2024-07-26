Crewe Advisors LLC Invests $66,000 in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Primo Water by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James cut Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Primo Water stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.52. 97,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,205,132. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $12.92 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.66.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.81 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.36%.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

Featured Stories

