Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New $116,000 Investment in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,859,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 404,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,141,000 after buying an additional 95,505 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth approximately $797,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter valued at $2,842,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,260,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,213. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.14 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.22.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total value of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leland Weaver sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.40, for a total transaction of $1,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.