Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,098,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,036,544,000 after buying an additional 222,949 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $322,859,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 635,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $315,685,000 after buying an additional 138,224 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $208,604,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,883,000 after buying an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DPZ. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $575.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.39.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $425.17. 951,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,692. The stock has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $498.75 and its 200 day moving average is $473.58. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.05 and a 52-week high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.17 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Domino’s Pizza news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares in the company, valued at $2,073,473. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Stories

