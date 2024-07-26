Crewe Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,068 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 308.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,936 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $235.35. 3,008,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.99.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

