Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BioNTech by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 3,881.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 16,224 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of BioNTech stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.58. 47,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,759. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.36 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioNTech SE has a 52-week low of $78.02 and a 52-week high of $125.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $203.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BNTX

BioNTech Company Profile

(Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.