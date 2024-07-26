Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 208 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 926.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total value of $142,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,584.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.86, for a total transaction of $142,334.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,833 shares in the company, valued at $524,584.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,217 shares of company stock worth $1,936,660. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

KMB traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $141.06. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.93, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.05. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $145.62.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.25. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 237.13%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

