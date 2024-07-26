Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth about $329,367,000. Blue Pool Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter valued at $151,726,000. H&H International Investment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 4,959,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $384,390,000 after buying an additional 1,918,730 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.2% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 3,140,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $243,430,000 after buying an additional 1,828,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 2,572,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $199,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,545 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.56. 3,228,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,914,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm has a market cap of $191.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.33.

Alibaba Group Dividend Announcement

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 3%. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.79.

View Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.