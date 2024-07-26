Crewe Advisors LLC Takes Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 8.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.9% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortune Brands Innovations alerts:

Fortune Brands Innovations Price Performance

FBIN traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $77.75. 614,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,200,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $54.10 and a one year high of $84.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.81.

Fortune Brands Innovations Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Fortune Brands Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FBIN. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations Profile

(Free Report)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.