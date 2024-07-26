Critical Review: Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) versus Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP)

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yalla Group and Sound Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yalla Group $318.88 million 2.15 $117.34 million $0.70 6.17 Sound Group $316.83 million 0.03 $12.54 million $0.99 2.13

Yalla Group has higher revenue and earnings than Sound Group. Sound Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yalla Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Yalla Group has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

4.7% of Yalla Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of Yalla Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yalla Group and Sound Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yalla Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Yalla Group and Sound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yalla Group 39.64% 23.49% 20.73% Sound Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Yalla Group beats Sound Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yalla Group

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and gaming platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. The company was formerly known as FYXTech Corporation. Yalla Group Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

