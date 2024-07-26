CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, CL King initiated coverage on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a buy rating for the company.

CSWI stock opened at $291.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. CSW Industrials has a one year low of $167.21 and a one year high of $301.36.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $210.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 12.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CSW Industrials will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

In other news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.79, for a total transaction of $285,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,312,342.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of CSW Industrials in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CSW Industrials by 48.1% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CSW Industrials in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

