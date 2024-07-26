CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

CubicFarm Systems Corp. (OTCMKTS:CUBXF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 96.2% from the June 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CubicFarm Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CubicFarm Systems stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15. CubicFarm Systems has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.40.

About CubicFarm Systems

CubicFarm Systems Corp., a local chain agricultural technology company, develops and sells food and livestock feed technologies for farmers worldwide. The company offers CubicFarm System and HydroGreen Grow System. Its systems help farmers to produce lettuce, basil, microgreens, nutraceutical ingredients, and animal feed.

