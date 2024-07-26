Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by analysts at JMP Securities from $15.00 to $2.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 198.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.80.

CUE traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 327,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,141. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.83. Cue Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.95.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 711.84% and a negative return on equity of 128.30%. Analysts anticipate that Cue Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cue Biopharma by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 150,457 shares during the last quarter. 35.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a novel class of injectable therapeutics to selectively engage and modulate targeted, disease relevant T cells directly within the patient's body. Its lead drug product candidate is CUE-101 for the treatment of human papilloma virus (HPV16+)-driven recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer.

