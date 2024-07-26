Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA

First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 6,071 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $425,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMI. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cummins from $270.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.86, for a total value of $1,113,016.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,987,628.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $286.04 per share, with a total value of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock traded up $7.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.38. The company had a trading volume of 544,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,919,670. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.10. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $212.80 and a 52-week high of $304.24. The stock has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $1.82 dividend. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. This represents a $7.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.19%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

