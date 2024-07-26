D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Short Interest Update

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,800 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the June 30th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 657,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HEPS traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.17. 412,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33 and a beta of 2.69. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $3.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its 200-day moving average is $1.82.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $365.55 million for the quarter. D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.
D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. operates e-commerce platforms in Turkey. The company operates www.hepsiburada.com, a retail website that provides its retail customers a range of merchandise, including electronics and non-electronics products, such as books, sports, toys, kids and baby products, cosmetics, furniture, etc.
