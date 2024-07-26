Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,548 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $1,752,382,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,107,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,009,928,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163,657 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,928,442 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,460,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,161 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Danaher by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,073,661 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $711,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Danaher by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,757,558 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,876,694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,586 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 19,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $4,866,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,578,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,175 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,154. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.88.

View Our Latest Report on DHR

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $3.82 on Friday, hitting $273.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,802,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,981. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $254.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.82. The company has a market capitalization of $197.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $182.09 and a 52-week high of $277.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.31%.

Danaher Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.