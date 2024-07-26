Darktrace plc (LON:DARK) Insider Poppy Gustafsson Sells 223,724 Shares

Darktrace plc (LON:DARK – Get Free Report) insider Poppy Gustafsson sold 223,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 583 ($7.54), for a total value of £1,304,310.92 ($1,686,899.79).

Darktrace Stock Up 0.1 %

DARK opened at GBX 587.20 ($7.59) on Friday. Darktrace plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5.83 ($0.08) and a 1-year high of GBX 625.94 ($8.10). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,516.92 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 583.54 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 481.09.

Get Darktrace alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 520 ($6.73) price target on shares of Darktrace in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Darktrace from GBX 600 ($7.76) to GBX 630 ($8.15) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 890 ($11.51) price target on shares of Darktrace in a report on Friday, April 12th.

About Darktrace

(Get Free Report)

Darktrace plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of cyber-threat defense technology solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its products include Darktrace PREVENT, an attack surface management that continuously monitors attack surface for risks, high-impact vulnerabilities, and external threats; and Darktrace DETECT, which analyzes thousands of metrics to reveal subtle deviations that may signal an evolving threat, including unknown techniques and novel malware, as well as installs in minutes, identifies threats, and avoids disruption.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Darktrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darktrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.