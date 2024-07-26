Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.310-0.319 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.6 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.7 billion. Dassault Systèmes also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.397-1.430 EPS.

Shares of DASTY stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.13. 195,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,221. The firm has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.88 and a 200 day moving average of $42.93.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Analysts expect that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

